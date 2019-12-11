Dec. 3
5:59 a.m. Theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of W. 4th N. St. in Exline. Handled, report taken.
3:21 p.m. Sebastian Kane Barton, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with probation violation.
Dec. 4
9:54 a.m. Jacob Daniel Johnson, 34, of Mystic, was charged in the 200 block of N. 12th St. in Centerville with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, and third-degree burglary.
5:40 p.m. An accident was reported in the 18000 block of Highway J18. James Marion Proctor, 69, of Melrose, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $6,000.
Dec. 5
5:26 a.m. An accident was reported on Highway 202 near Highway 2. Larry Gene Marvin, 49, of Moulton, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger and was driving north on Highway 202. A small red Toyota attempted to pass and side-swiped the Ford Ranger. The Toyota continued and turned west onto Highway 2 and left the scene. Damage to the Ranger was estimated at $1,700.
5:08 p.m. Jacob James Myers was charged in the 30000 block of 550th St. in Moulton with attempted murder and felon in control of a firearm.
Dec. 6
7:31 a.m. Theft was reported in the 400 block of W. Baird St. in Moravia. Information taken.
Dec. 7
9:51 a.m. Theft was reported in the 300 block of N. Frontage Road in Moravia. Handled, no report.
10:11 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 20200 block of W. Terra Vista Dr. near Centerville. Handled, no report.
9:30 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway J18. Nathan Marshall Teed, 44, of Bondurant, was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $7,000.
Dec. 8
2:48 a.m. An accident was reported on 180th Avenue. Thatcher Christian Carel, 24, of Ottumwa, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and drove into a ditch. The accident report states the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,500.
3:21 a.m. Thatcher Christian Carel, 24, of Seymour, was charged in the 23000 block of 180th Ave. in rural Centerville with OWI first offense.
10:27 a.m. A burglary was reported in the 400 block of N. Main St. in Moulton. Handled, report taken.
6:25 p.m. An accident was reported on Route T40 and 278th Ave. Connager Gage Logsdon, 16, of Centerville, was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora when the driver looked at the Google Maps application on his phone to determine which direction he needed to turn while traveling too fast because he was late. The driver missed the Y intersection and entered the east ditch in a southeasterly direction. The car rolled onto its top. The driver was uninjured. Logsdon was cited for failure to maintain control. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $7,000.
Dec. 9
6:18 p.m. An accident was reported in the 23000 block of Highway 202. Amy Elizabeth Wilson, 43, of Mystic, was driving a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer when a vehicle entered the roadway and was struck. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,800.