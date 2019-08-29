Aug. 19
8:59 a.m. A theft was reported in the 26000 block of 290th Ave. Never responded.
11:15 p.m. Lyle Scott Newsom, 52, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was charged in the 20000 block of Highway 2 near Centerville with trespass and carrying weapons.
Aug. 22
6:34 p.m. A burglary in progress was reported in the 184000 block of 249th Ave. Handled, report taken.
Aug. 23
2:02 a.m. Brianna Marie Powers, 20, of Centerville, was charged in the 22000 block of 230th Ave. with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:18 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 500 block of W. 8th St. in Moulton. Handled, no report.
3:42 p.m. Lisa Corrine Hysell, 57, of Seymour, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with OWI first offense.
5:25 p.m. A theft was reported in the 129000 block of 137th Ave. in Plano. Follow-up required.
7:53 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 19900 block of 200th Ave. near Centerville. Handled, report taken.
Aug. 24
12:51 a.m. Ashlee Renee Sloan, 22, of Seymour, was charged in the 19000 block of Highway T14 in Mystic with OWI first offense and interference with official acts.
2:39 p.m. Timothy Houston Moore, 24, of Centerville, was charged in the 17000 block of Highway 2 near Centerville with simple assault.
8:26 p.m. A pursuit was reported near 205th Ave. and Qual Ridge in rural Appanoose County. Handled, no report.
Aug. 25
3:58 a.m. A burglary was reported on Mariposa Drive in Moravia. Arrest.
3:58 p.m. Two 15-year-old male juveniles were charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree burglary of a vehicle.