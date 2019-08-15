Aug. 5
7 a.m. A theft was reported in the 400 block of N. William St. Report taken.
8:09 p.m. William Allen Collins, 32, of Eldora, was charged at the Wayne County Jail with contempt of court.
Aug. 7
3:55 p.m. Travis John Weishaar, 26, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
4:23 p.m. A theft was reported in the 26100 block of Highway 5. Report taken.
Aug. 8
4:07 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway 5 near Highway J18. Jesse Jay Deshazier, 39, of Utica, Missouri, was driving a 2009 Volvo southbound when it crossed the center line, striking a 2000 Mack Semi driven by Leroy Gordon Schacherer, 42, of Osceola. Damage to the Volvo was estimated at $3,000. Damage to the Mack was estimated at $1,500. Deshazier was charged with driving on wrong side of a two way highway.
10:36 p.m. Colton John Hyde, 20, of Albia, was charged in the 20000 block of Highway J5T with failure to appear.
Aug. 10
8:10 a.m. A theft was reported in the 100 block of W. Union St. in Unionville, Iowa.
9:07 a.m. A report of theft from a motor vehicle was taken at Island View.
11:22 a.m. A report of theft from a motor vehicle was taken in the 126000 block of Resort Drive.
3:39 p.m. An accident was reported in the 16000 block of Highway 2. Sarah Marie Leer, 36, of Centerville, was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion eastbound when the vehicle struck a deer. Damage to the Ford was estimated at $3,500.
8:57 p.m. An accident was reported in the 11000 block of Highway 5. Jamie Renee Houser, 43, of Centerville, was driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima when the vehicle struck a coyote. Damage to the Nissan was estimated at $2,000.
Aug. 11
11:25 p.m. David Lee Mullin Jr., 38, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged in the 100 block of W. Jackson St. with fifth degree theft.
11:25 p.m. Jennifer Lynn Hunt, 39, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged in the 200000 block of Highway 5 with failure to appear.
Aug. 12
5:20 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway 2.Michael Allen Moore, 59, of Centerville, Indiana, was driving a 2004 Pontiac when the accident report said he wasn’t paying attention, missed a corner and flew off the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole and broke it in half. Damage to the Pontiac was estimated at $2,500. Moore was transported by ground ambulance to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center.
Aug. 13
5:52 a.m. An accident was reported on Highway 5 at the 420th Street intersection. Kenneth Allen Willingham, 43, of Cincinnati, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am when the vehicle struck a deer. Damage to the Pontiac was estimated at $3,000.