Aug. 2
3:34 p.m. An accident was reported at the intersection of South John St. and West King St. Jessica Jean Nye-Lee, 38, of Moravia, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on John St. approaching the West King St. intersection. Lenore Blanchard, 70, of Moravia, was driving a 2006 Chrysler PCF and failed to yield to Nye-Lee’s vehicle. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Damage to the Trailblazer was estimated at $2,500. Damage to the Chrysler was estimated at $3,000. Blanchard was charged with failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.
Aug. 3
6:11 p.m. Elizabeth Anne Sells, 22, of Centerville, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry northbound in the 20000 block of Highway 5. Nathan Van Kirkland, 30, of Centerville, was driving a 2000 Ford F350 the same direction in front of Sells’ vehicle. According to the accident report, an unlisted vehicle in front of Kirkland quickly accelerated and then slowed down rapidly to make a left-hand turn. Kirkland also slowed rapidly to attempt to not hit the vehicle. Sells was unable to slow in time and struck Kirkland’s vehicle from the rear. Damage to the Camry was estimated at $7,000. Damage to the F350 was estimated at $4,500.