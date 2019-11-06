The regular meeting of the Cincinnati City Council will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Cincinnati City Hall.
Items on the agenda include public comments; Department Reports; D. Dykes regarding high water bill; M. Baughman regarding capping of sewer at property on 200th Ave.; Discuss electricity for pump station on 200th Ave.; Public Hearing to re-establish Urban Revitalization Plan Ordinance #264. An Ordinance designating the area within the corporate boundaries of the City of Cincinnati as an urban revitalization area and adopting an urban revitalization plan for the area. First motion for adoption of Ordinance #264, Possible Motion to suspend further readings of Ordinance #264 and adopt Ordinance #264; Discuss NLC Service Line Warranty Program; Approve Resolution #19-23 – Authorizing sale of Real Estate by Public Bid; Approve Resolution #19-24 – Vacation of Alley; Approve Resolution #19-25 – Setting Time and Place for Public Hearing to Convey Alley; Closed session regarding possible imminent litigation per Iowa Code 21.5(1)c.