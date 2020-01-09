The Rathbun Area Solid Waste Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the RASWC Education Center.
Items on the agenda include Approval of Minutes from December 10, 2019 Meeting; Approval of the Treasurer’s & Delinquent Account Reports; Approval of December Bills; Approval of the 2018-2019 Fiscal year EMS External Audit Report; Appanoose EcoVision; EMS update; Consider Resolution Authorizing Depositories for 2020; Election of officers and EMS Core Team; Update Proxy Voter Information; Consider Investment Policy Resolution for 2020; DNR correspondence; Other correspondence; Recycling Center and Transfer Station report from Rodger Kaster.