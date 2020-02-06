The Rathbun Area Solid Waste Commission is holding a regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the RASWC Education Center.
Items on the agenda include approval of Minutes from Jan. 14 meeting; approval of the Treasurer’s & Delinquent Account Reports; approval of January Bills; approval of the 2018-19 Fiscal year financial audit report; appoint Salary/Budget Committee; schedule EMS Management Review; DNR correspondence; other correspondence; Recycling Center and Transfer Station report from Rodger Kaster.