The Rathbun Area Solid Waste Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the RASWC Education Center.
Items on the agenda include Approval of the Treasurer’s & Delinquent Account Reports; Approval of February Bills; Approve EMS Management Review; Recommendations of 2020-2021 Budget and Salary Committee; Approve 2020-2021 RASWC Budget; 2020 City Clean Up Events; DNR correspondence; Other correspondence; and Recycling Center and Transfer Station report from Rodger Kaster.