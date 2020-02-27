The Moulton City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at Moulton City Hall.

Items on the agenda include Open the Public Hearing on the Budget; Open the Regular Council Meeting; Action on the 2020/21 Budget; Reports – City Supt.; Sheriff’s Report; Library; Cemetery; First Resp/Ambl; Fire Dept.; Emergency Management; Public Comments; Library Structure – Carol Howard; Open Bids on Cemetery/Park/City Properties; Approve Cemetery Mowing Contract for 1 or 2 Years; Approve Park Mowing Contract for 1 or 2 Years; Approve other City Property Mowing Contract for 1 or 2 Years; Approve Resolution #848, Signing Contract for Mowing; Approve Resolution #849, Signing Contract for Mowing; Approve Resolution #850, Signing Contract for Mowing; Review/Approve Resolution #851 Selecting City Attorney; Approve Second Reading of Amended Ordinance #355 – Hay Ground; Approve Purchase Agreement with Moulton-Udell School; Update on Duke Property; Farm to Market Roads; Discuss/Approve doing a Letter in Support of Petition to Rename Hwy 202; Review/Approve Quote for Camera at the Brush Dump; Discuss/Approve Setting Date for City Wide Clean-up Days; Discuss/Approve Setting Date for Brush/Tree Pickup; Complaints; Public Comments; Mayor Concerns; Council Concerns.

