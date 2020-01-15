The city of Moulton will hold a budget workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at Moulton City Hall.

Items on the agenda include Library; Set Pay Scale for New Hire; Employee & Various Departments; Action on Budget Requirements.

