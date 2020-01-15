Sunny to partly cloudy. High 19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 16, 2020 @ 10:25 am
The city of Moulton will hold a budget workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at Moulton City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Library; Set Pay Scale for New Hire; Employee & Various Departments; Action on Budget Requirements.
