The Moulton City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at Moulton City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Reports; Public Comments; Alley Lighting at 107 W Broadway; Alley Lighting Behind Two Cycles; Request from Fire Dept. to Approve Paying for Motel stay during Training; Approve Superior Cable/Data’s Estimate for Camera a Brush Dump; Hay Ground Ordinance Amendment; Employee Health Insurance Renewal; Discuss/Approve Reviewing Attorneys; Orsborn, Mitchell, Goedken, & Larson Law Firm’s Legal Fees; Quarterly Review of the Water, Sewer, Gas Rates; Quarterly Review Comp Time; Set Date for Public Hearing on the Maximum Property Tax Levy; Approve LL Pelling’s Proposal for 2020 Street Repairs; Update on Sale of Lots on Main Street; Consider Resolution to Purchase Lot at the Brush Dump/Quit Claim Deed; Mayor Concerns; Council Concerns; and Public Comments.