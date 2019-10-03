City of Moulton
The Moulton City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Moulton City Hall.
Items on the agenda include reports, Public Comments; Discuss/Approve Selling Lots at 412 N Main Street; Fencing at the Brush Dump; Discuss/Approve Purchasing Process on Two-and-half Lots South of Fire Station; Letter Concerning Hay Ground within the City Limits; Approve First Reading of Ordinance #354 Amending No Parking; Waive the Second and Third Readings of Amended Ordinance #354; Discuss/Approve Camera’s for the Park; Discuss Extra Police Coverage; Quarterly Review of the Water, Sewer, Gas Rates; Review Vacation/Sick Leave; Set Beggar’s Night; Review Complaints Received; Mayor Concerns; Council Concerns; Public Comments.
Centerville City Council
The Centerville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Centerville City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of Minutes of the Regular Council Meeting on September 16, 2019; approval of Committee/Board Minutes – Centerville Park Board for August 19, 2019; Planning and Zoning Meeting Minutes for September 23, 2019; Appanoose County Service Agency for September 12, 2019; Approval of Contract Change Order No. 1 for Golfview Pumping Station; Approval of Contract Change Order No. 2 for Golfview Pumping Station; F. Approval of Application & Certificate of Payment No. 6 for C. L. Carroll Company, Inc.; Approval of Resolution 2019-3702 Amending Resolution 2019-3680 Setting Salaries for Appointed Officers & Employees; Approval of Construction Bid from Stateline Builders for City Shed Building; Approval of Bills; Departmental Reports; Public Forum.
Solid Waste Commission
The Rathbun Area Solid Waste Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the RASWC Education Center.
Items on the agenda include Approval of the agenda; Approval of Minutes from September 10, 2019 Meeting; Approval of the Treasurer’s & Delinquent Account Reports; Approval of September Bills; EMS Update; DNR correspondence; Other correspondence; Recycling Center and Transfer Station report from Rodger Kaster.
Moravia City Council
The Moravia City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of agenda; Approval of minutes from September 17, 2019 regular meeting; Approval of bills/receipts; Comments from the public; Fences – Rich Wilson; Department Reports; Resident Complaints; Alcohol License – Spencer’s Grocery; Myra Lane; Budget Amendment Review; Water/Sewer Project Update; USDA Grant for Mini Excavator Update; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info & Discussion Items.