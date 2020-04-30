The Moulton City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Moulton will be holding this city council meeting via an online/telephone format. If you would like to participate, please use one of the following: Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83713281917?pwd=eGZPVitGZTZ2K3duL0ZZeEZSc1JPUT09 with Meeting ID: 837 1328 1917 and Password: 5hkMpX.
Individuals can also join by phone by calling 1-312-626-6799 and using Meeting ID: 837 1328 1917 and Password: 426729.
Items on the agenda include: Reports - City Supt; Sheriff’s Report; Library; First Resp; Fire Dept.; Emergency Management; Cemetery Committee; Park Committee; Public Comments; Delinquent Pet License & Golf Cart License; Mark Mendick, Letter Requesting to have Livestock; Approve Spray Foam for City Buildings; Junk/Junk Vehicles; Set Date for June Year-End Meeting; Review Complaints Received; Public Comments; Mayor Concerns; Council Concerns.