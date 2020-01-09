The Moravia City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of agenda; Approval of minutes from December 10, 2019 regular meeting; Approval of bills/receipts; Comments from the public; Trussell Park Ball Field – Clint Woodward; Moravia Betterment Committee/City Partnership Proposal; Department Reports; Appointment of Council Committees; Appointment of City Clerk/Treasurer; Resolution No. 1-2020 - Designate Official Depository and Maximum Depository Amount; Resolution No. 2-2020 - Designate Official Publication of Public Notices; Water/Sewer Project Update; Resolution No. 3-2020 – Extension of Line of Credit at Iowa Trust Bank for Water/Sewer Project; Set Dates for Budget Workshop Meetings; Resident Complaints; Desk, Chair, and Telephone Line for City Hall; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info and Discussion Items.