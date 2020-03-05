Moravia City Council
The Moravia City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of bills/receipts; Comments from the public; Moravia Fire Department By-Laws & Election; NPDES Permit/Sewer/Lagoon – Stephen Pedrick (French-Reneker); 2nd Reading of Ordinance #2020-01 – Sewer Rates; Department Reports; Resident Complaints; Mowing Season – Part-Time Seasonal Help; City-Wide Clean-Up; Alcohol License Application – Dollar General Store #20737; Water/Sewer Project Update; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info & Discussion Items.