Moravia City Council

The Moravia City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.

Items on the agenda include Approval of bills/receipts; Comments from the public; Moravia Fire Department By-Laws & Election; NPDES Permit/Sewer/Lagoon – Stephen Pedrick (French-Reneker); 2nd Reading of Ordinance #2020-01 – Sewer Rates; Department Reports; Resident Complaints; Mowing Season – Part-Time Seasonal Help; City-Wide Clean-Up; Alcohol License Application – Dollar General Store #20737; Water/Sewer Project Update; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info & Discussion Items.

Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local journalists who cover news and sports in the community. Support your local newspaper today by subscribing for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions or by calling our circulation department at 641-856-6336.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you