The Moravia City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Comments from the public; Open Public Hearing – Proposed Property Tax Levy; Close Public Hearing – Proposed Property Tax Levy; Consider Approval to Adopt Resolution #4-2020 – Maximum Property Tax Dollars of the City of Moravia, Iowa; Consider Approval to Adopt Resolution #5-2020 – Set Date, Time, and Location of Public Hearing for Fiscal Year 2020/2021 City Budget for Moravia; Fire Department; Water/Sewer Project Update; Municipal Supply Invoices; Council Discussion Items; and Mayor Info & Discussion Items.