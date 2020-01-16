The Moravia City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Moravia City Hall beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Items on the agenda include Moravia Betterment Committee; City Budget Review – FY 2020/21; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info & Discussion Items.
Subscribers help the Daily Iowegian produce content like this and employ local journalists who cover news and sports in the community. Support your local newspaper today by subscribing for as little as $8.99 per month at www.dailyiowegian.com/subscriptions or by calling our circulation department at 641-856-6336.