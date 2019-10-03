The Moravia City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of agenda; Approval of minutes from September 17, 2019 regular meeting; Approval of bills/receipts; Comments from the public; Fences – Rich Wilson; Department Reports; Resident Complaints; Alcohol License – Spencer’s Grocery; Myra Lane; Budget Amendment Review; Water/Sewer Project Update; USDA Grant for Mini Excavator Update; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info & Discussion Items.