The Moravia City Council will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.
Items on the agenda include: Security System – Southern Iowa Technology (Larry Shepard); Fall Festival Committee – Concrete Pads (in front of stage for bleachers); Comments from the public (3 minutes allotted each person); Open Sealed Bids for Hillcrest Cemetery Work & Consideration of Bid Acceptance/Rejections; Open Hearing for Amended Budget for Fiscal Year 2019/20; Close Hearing for Amended Budget for Fiscal Year 2019/20; Consider Approval to Adopt Fiscal Year 2019/20 Amended Budget – Resolution #12-2019; Department Reports; Resident Complaints; City Square Painting Project – Gary Ehrle (Betterment Committee); Review of FY 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report; Consider Adoption/Approval of Resolution #13-2019 – 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report (AFR); 1st Reading of Ordinance No. 2019-04 – Budget Preparation; Consider Waiving 2nd & 3rd Readings of Ordinance No. 2019-04 – Budget Preparation; Consider Adoption/Approval of Ordinance No. 2019-04 – Budget Preparation; 1st Reading of Ordinance No. 2019-05 – Conflict of Interest; Consider Waiving 2nd & 3rd Readings of Ordinance No. 2019-05 – Conflict of Interest; Consider Adoption/Approval of Ordinance No. 2019-05 – Conflict of Interest; Water/Sewer Project Update; Sale of Old Excavator; Future USDA Grant; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info & Discussion Items.