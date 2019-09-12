IHCC Board of Trustees
The Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustess will hold a retreat at the Honey Creek Resort, 12633 Resort Drive, in Moravia, in the Mercy Medical Conference Room on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.
Items on the agenda include Financial Review and Facilities Plan and Priority Review.
IHCC Board of Trustees
The Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustess will hold a retreat at the Honey Creek Resort, 12633 Resort Drive, in Moravia, in the Mercy Medical Conference Room on Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 a.m.
Items on the agenda include Early Retirement Plan Discussion, Enrollment Management Plan Discussion, Higher Learning Commission Visit Prep, Student Development/Athletics Review, Review of Board Policies, President’s Goals/KPIs, and Final Discussion.
Board of Supervisors
The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse.
Items on the agenda include Approve minutes of the September 3rd & 9th , 2019 meetings; Approve reports: 9/6 payroll and Independence & Vermillion Township Financial Reports; Approve bills; Dewey McConville: NAMI; Jason Fraser: FY20 Chariton Valley Regional Housing Trust Fund funding; Approve Gradiant9 Solutions County Website proposal; Approve Resolution #2019-15: 1St Quarter Secondary Roads Interfund Operating Transfer; Approve Homestead Tax Credit Applications; County Engineer report; CDS Coordinator; Public Comments; and 10 a.m. Tracie Stevens: US Census.
Moravia City Council
The Moravia City Council will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Moravia City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of minutes from August 13, 2019 regular meeting; Approval of bills/receipts; Comments from the public; Jon Mullins – Property at 307 West Milwaukee; Chad Whitney – Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene – Security Team Target Practice; Pastor Terry Chapman – Review of Fire Hydrant Expenses on Myra Lane; Department Reports; Resident Complaints; IMWCA Site Visit; Review of City Street Financial Report for July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019; Resolution #11-2019 – City Street Financial Report for July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019; Moravia Ordinances – 2019 Legislative Changes; Security Cameras; Mowing of Properties; Background Screening Policy and Consent Form; Water/Sewer Project Update; USDA Grant for Mini Excavator Update; Council Discussion Items; Mayor Info & Discussion Items.