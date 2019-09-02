Appanoose County Board of Supervisors
The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse.
Items on the agenda include Approve minutes of the August 19, 2019 meeting; Approve reports: 8/23 payroll, July 19 Prisoner Room & Board Transfer, Bellair & Pleasant Township Financial Reports; Approve bills; Approve EMS Income Surtax public measure language and set election date; Approve Memorandum of Understanding with MercyOne Centerville; Discuss Superior Cable quote on upgrading fire system; FYI – MMP Update: DeerStand # 66407; CDS Coordinator; Public Hearing for Appanoose County Ordinance No.49: Tanning Facilities at 9:15 a.m.; County Engineer report; Approve Resolution #2019-14: Revised Secondary Roads Construction Program, FY2020-2024; Approve Iowa DOT Agreement for County Bridge Federal-Aid SWAP Funding, Agreement No. 5-19-HBP-SWAP-001 (Replacement of the 160th St Bridge over Honey Creek tributary); Approve application for Upgrade of a portion of a Level B Road (420th St) to Level A: Shawn Blanchard; Public Comments.
Centerville City Council
The Centerville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Centerville City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of Minutes of the Regular Council Meeting on August 19, 2019; Approval of Committee/Board Minutes – Appanoose County Service Agency August 8th, 2019; Planning and Zoning Meeting Minutes for August 15, 2019; Approval of Beer/Liquor License(s) – Konvenience Korner - #BC0025975; Approval of Application & Certificate of Payment # 4 for C.L. Carroll Company, Inc.; Approval of Application & Certificate of Payment #5 for C. L. Carroll Company, Inc.; Approval of FY19 Urban Renewal Report; Approval of Contract with Civic Plus for Website Development and Hosting; Approval of Bow Hunting of Deer within the City of Centerville; Public Hearing on Ordinance #1333 Establishing the Henderson Special Use District; Approval of Bills; Departmental Reports; First Consideration of Ordinance #1333 Establishing the Henderson Special Use District; Update on Ambulance Service; Approval of Resolution 2019-3701 Authorizing Demolition of 1410 South 21st St.; Approval of Fall Demolition Projects; Approval of Construction of City Shed; closed session to negotiate; Public Forum.