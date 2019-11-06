The regular meeting of the Cincinnati City Council will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12 7 p.m. at the Cincinnati City Hall.
Items on the agenda include public comments; Department Reports; D. Dykes regarding high water bill; M. Baughman regarding capping of sewer at property on 200th Ave.; Discuss electricity for pump station on 200th Ave.; Discuss NLC Service Line Warranty Program; Approve Resolution #19-23 – Authorizing sale of Real Estate by Public Bid; Approve Resolution #19-24 – Vacation of Alley; Approve Resolution #19-25 – Setting Time and Place for Public Hearing to Convey Alley; Closed session regarding possible imminent litigation per Iowa Code 21.5(1)©.