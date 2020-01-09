The Cincinnati City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Cincinnati City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Appointment of Mayor Pro-Tem; Communications and announcements; Approve agenda; Approve minutes of Fire Department meeting Dec. 27, 2019; Approve minutes of meetings on Dec. 9, 2019 and Dec. 30, 2019; Approve expenditures and financial reports presented for December 2019; Public comments; Department Reports; Approve Resolution No. 20-01 Setting Public Hearing date for Max Tax Levy for FY21 Budget; Set 2020 Holiday schedule for City Hall and Employees; Approve Resolution No. 20-02: Designate signatories on the City’s bank accounts; Consider Resolution No. 20-03: D. Wells’ application for tax abatement; Consider Resolution No. 20-04: Legal publication; Discuss monthly DNR reports submitted by Affidavit Operator.