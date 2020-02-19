The Cincinnati City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Cincinnati City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approve minutes of meeting February 10, 2020; Approve expenditures and financial reports presented For January 2020; Public comments; Public hearing for proposed Max Tax Levy for FY21; Approve Resolution #20-10 FY21 Maximum Property Tax Dollars; Approve Resolution #20-11; Set public hearing to approve FY21 Budget; Discuss approval of Resolution #20-12 Renewal of Demand CD(s) #54421 & #54422; Discuss Affidavit Operator position.