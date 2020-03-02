The Cincinnati City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9 at the Cincinnati City Hall.

Items on the agenda include Public comments; Department Reports; L. Carter (realtor) regarding livestock ordinance; Discuss/approve ad for cemetery mowing bids; Discuss/set dates for City wide clean up; Discuss repair estimate for damaged windows at City Hall; Approve Resolution #20-13 Authorizing payment of Iowa Communities Assurance Program (ICAP); Consider Resolution #20-14 P. Oden’s application for tax abatement; Discuss dogs running at-large; Review/discuss any recommendations by council to Codebook Title III – Community Protection-Chapter 2-Nuisances and Chapter 3 – Traffic Code; Possible closed session for annual review of City Clerk per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i); Consider Resolution #20-15, Amend salaries FY20.

