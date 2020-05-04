The Cincinnati City Council will meet Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Cincinnati City Hall.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 (limit of 10 people gatherings), should any citizen wish/plan to attend, please contact City Hall for special instructions no later than noon on May 11.
Items on the agenda include Public comments; Department Reports; Discuss/re-set dates for City Wide clean up; D. Henkle regarding high water bill; Discuss/Approve Resolution #20-18 to adopt Emergency Plan; and Discuss dilapidated house on N. Maple.