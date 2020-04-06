The Cincinnati City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. at Cincinnati City Hall. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, which limits public gatherings to include no more than 10 people, anyone wishing to attend the meeting should contact Cincinnati City Hall for instructions by noon on April 13.
Items on the agenda include Public comments; Department Reports; Public Hearing to adopt FY21 Budget; Approve Resolution #20-16, Adopt FY21 budget; Discuss dates previously set for City wide clean up due to COVID-19; Discuss/approve QuickBooks update; Open/award bid for cemetery mowing; Set/approve dates to place & remove Memorial Day Flowers; Discuss capping sewer at A. Stroud property on S Maple St.; Discuss approval of Resolution #20-17 Renewal of Demand CD #55292; Discuss Emergency Plan; Discuss the City’s property located behind the old United Methodist Church. (5.196 acres); Discuss the City’s properties on LaSalle St.