The Centerville Community School District will hold a public hearing and a regular board meeting on Monday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Centerville Administration Office.
Items on the public hearing agenda include public forum and public input on the 2020-21 calendar.
Items on the regular meeting agenda include public forum, Iowa School Performance Profile Reports, discussion and approval of TLC Plan, approve 2020-21 school calendar, first reading of board policy 905.2 and deletion of policy 401.11, approve preschool roof bid, approve appointment to negotiations committee, approve personnel business procedures, superintendent report and financial reports.