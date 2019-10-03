The Centerville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at Centerville City Hall.
Items on the agenda include Approval of Minutes of the Regular Council Meeting on September 16, 2019; approval of Committee/Board Minutes – Centerville Park Board for August 19, 2019; Planning and Zoning Meeting Minutes for September 23, 2019; Appanoose County Service Agency for September 12, 2019; Approval of Contract Change Order No. 1 for Golfview Pumping Station; Approval of Contract Change Order No. 2 for Golfview Pumping Station; F. Approval of Application & Certificate of Payment No. 6 for C. L. Carroll Company, Inc.; Approval of Resolution 2019-3702 Amending Resolution 2019-3680 Setting Salaries for Appointed Officers & Employees; Approval of Construction Bid from Stateline Builders for City Shed Building; Approval of Bills; Departmental Reports; Public Forum.