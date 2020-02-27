The Centerville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Centerville City Hall Council Chambers.
Items on the agenda include Notice of Public Hearing on the FY21 Budget; Discussion/Action Items/General Business/Old Business; Approval of Bills; Departmental Reports; Approval of Resolution No. 2020-3716 Approving FY21 Annual Budget; Approval of City of Centerville Tourism Community Grants – Centerville Fire & Rescue; Main Street Centerville, Appanoose County Coalition for Arts and Historic Preservation Corporation; Public Forum.