The Centerville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Centerville City Hall Council Chambers.
Items in the agenda include: Approval of Minutes of the Regular Council Meeting on Nov. 4, 2019; Approval of Committee/Board Minutes – Regular Meeting of the Drake Public Library on Oct. 9, 2019; Centerville Municipal Airport Commission Meeting on Nov. 11, 2019; Approval of Resolution No. 2019-3707 Approving Transferring Funds for FY20 – L.O.S.T – Pool & Utility Franchise Fund to Debt Service for $26,825; Approval of the Mayor’s Appointment of Becky Evers to the Minimum Housing Standards; Approval of Professional Engineering Services Agreement with Hall Engineering Company; Approval of FY19 Annual Financial Report; Public Hearings: Proposal to Convey Portion of a Vacated Alley at 311 East Sheridan St.; Approval of Bills; Approval of Financial Statement; Departmental Reports; Mary Wells – Mainstreet Centerville – Approval of Support from the City of Centerville; Approval of Conveyance of Vacated Alley at 311 East Sheridan St.; Public Forum.