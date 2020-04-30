The Centerville City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m.
The public can attend by phone conference or by Zoom.
The zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/92284366531?pwd=VGpPc3dtWngzWkt1VVFZbkc2REM0dz09. Meeting ID: 922 8436 6531. Password: 620695.
To call in, dial 1-312-626-6799, meeting ID 922 8436 6531.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing for Budget Amendment #2 for FY20; Approval of Bills; Departmental Reports; Approval of Resolution No. 2020-3726 Budget Amendment #2 for FY20.; Update on Coronavirus; Public Forum. Those wishing to comment during the public forum can press *6 on their phone or use the raise hand feature on Zoom to be recognized.