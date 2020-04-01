The Centerville City Council will meet for a regular meeting on Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in an online/telephonic format. Login via Zoom by visiting bit.ly/CentervilleCouncilZoom on a computer or electronic device. Or, call 1-301-715-8592 and enter meeting ID 278900261. Use the raise hand function within zoom, or dial *6 on phone when connected, if needing to be recognized to speak.
Items on the agenda include: Public Hearing on Notice of Proposal to Convey the Alley Running Between Lot 13 and Lot 14, Both in Cottage Grove Addition to the City of Centerville, Appanoose County, Iowa (Burrows); Approval of Bills; Departmental Reports; Approval of Resolution No. 2020-3724 Authorizing Conveyance of the Alley Running Between Lot 13 and Lot 14, Both in Cottage Grove Addition to the City of Centerville, Appanoose County, Iowa (Burrows); Second Consideration for Adoption of Ordinance No. 1334 – Establishing Special Zoning District to the City of Centerville (Admire); Public Forum.