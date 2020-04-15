The Centerville City Council will meet on Monday, April 20 at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually. To join the meeting use the online video conferencing platform Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/92284366531?pwd=VGpPc3dtWngzWkt1VVFZbkc2REM0dz09. The meeting ID is 922 8436 6531. The password is 620695. Residents can also dial in on the telephone by calling 1-312-626-6799 and using meeting ID 922 8436 6531.
Items on the agenda include Approval of Bills; Approval of Financial Statement; Departmental Reports; Approval of Site Plans for Farmer US Cell Tower (YMCA); Approval of WasteWater Treatment Facility Improvements – Task Order 2081-18A.2 (Fox Engineering); Public Forum.