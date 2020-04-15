The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 20 at 9 a.m.
Attendance in the boardroom will be limited to 10 people. The public can also join the meeting by telephone by calling 1-978-5000 and using access code 777593.
Items on the agenda include: Approve bills; Approve Liquor License: Elliott’s General Store, Inc.; Approve Secondary Roads Hiring: Nicolas Wendland; Approve Nyhart Service Agreement; County Engineer Report; CDS Coordinator Report; Public Comments.