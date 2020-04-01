The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 6. Total attendance in-person is limited to 10 people inside the boardroom. Members of the public can also phone in to the meeting by calling 1-978-990-5000 and using access Code 777593.
Items on the agenda include Approve bills; Barry Clinkenbeard: Gravel on road; RMA Loan deferment request; Approve Liquor Licenses Refund: Wrays American Smoked Meats; Approve Resolution #2020-07 LOSST Change in Use- Resolution calling for a special election on the question of a change in use of a local option sales and services tax revenues in the unincorporated portion of Appanoose County; Approve Resolution #2020-08 LOSST Imposition – Resolution Regarding a Special Election on the Imposition of a Local Option Sales and Services Tax within the unincorporated area of Appanoose County; Approve PPME, Local 2003 FY21 Union Contract; Approve Interstate Power & Light Company Electric Line Easement; Approve Secondary Roads Promotion & Hiring New Employees: William Barbaglia (promotion); Approve amendment to Appanoose County Travel Reimbursement Policy for Weed Commissioner; Public Hearing FY20 County Budget Amendment (9:15 a.m.); Approve Resolution #2020-11 FY20 County Budget Amendment; Approve Resolution #2020-12 FY20 County Budget Amendment Appropriations; County Engineer Report; Approve Resolution for Appanoose County Secondary Roads Five Year Program; Approve Amended FY20 Secondary Roads DOT Budget; Approve FY21 Secondary Roads DOT Budget; Approve DOT Agreement # 2020-C-106: HMA resurfacing of 3 road approaches; Public Comments.