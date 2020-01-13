Appanoose County Conservation Board
The Appanoose County Conservation Board will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at The Nature Center at Sharon Bluffs State Park.
Items on the agenda include Treasurer’s Report; Approval of Bills to be Paid; Naturalist Report; Director’s Report; Old Business: Tractors; 2020-21 Fiscal Year Budget Review; Sharon Bluffs Residence Policy: 1. Legal survey of property, 2. ADLM site survey of septic system, 3. Legal appraisal of property value, 4. Building Inspector written report, 5. Formal rental agreement giving ACCB right to inspect property as needed; Sharon Bluffs Residence Walkthrough; Public Comment.