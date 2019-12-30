Board of Supervisors
The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse.
Items on the agenda include approve minutes of the December 16, 2019 meeting; appoint Chairman and Vice-Chairman; set meeting dates; appoint legal publications; approve 2020 holidays; approve committee appointments; approve reports (12/27 payroll); approve bills; JeNel Barth, Drake Public Library: funding request; Mike Barth, GIS Agreements; approve Quit Claim Deed: Walnut City alleys & street; approve Resolution No. 2020-01: Construction Evaluation Resolution; appoint Compensation Board Member – Auditor’s Representative; county engineer report; Public Comments.