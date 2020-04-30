The Appanoose County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, May 4 at 9 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse.
The Boardroom will be limited to 10 in attendance. The public can call in at 978-990-5000. Access Code 777593.
Items on the agenda include Approve bills; Kris Laurson: Public Health Recommendations in reopening Courthouse; Susan Scieszinski: Snap Fitness; Approve Contract for Weed Commissioner Services; Approve LOSST Election letter to cities; County Engineer Report; Set Public Hearing for Road Vacation: Jackson Street and Cleaveland Street in Wilson’s 1st Subdivision, block 1 and 2 NE ¼ of the SW ¼ Section 3 T68N R19W; Set Public Hearing for Road Vacation: Alley running East and West 120’ south of 524th St, in Wilson’s Subdivision block 1 and 2 NE ¼ of the SW ¼ Section 3 T68N R19W; Public Comments. Additionally, John Hansen will meet with supervisors about the county jail at 10 a.m.