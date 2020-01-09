The first Kaffee Klatch was hosted at the Rathbun Lake Area YMCA Wednesday. The monthly meeting offered updates from several local organizations and entities.
YMCA
Molly Revers, the CEO of the Rathbun Lake Area YMCA, shared that the local YMCA location will soon have the ability to accommodate electronic registration and sign-in.
The new member management system is kicking off this week. The system links with the nationwide YMCA system, which allows members of the local YMCA to use their benefits at most YMCAs across the country.
Part of the new technology includes background checks of members.
The new system will also mean that individuals will soon be able to register for a YMCA membership online, programs and scholarships. This will coincide with a new website coming soon, Revers said.
City of Centerville
Mayor Mike O’Connor shared the city is continuing demolition efforts around town.
Recently several properties have been demolished by Centerville, including 826 E. Stewart, 908 E. Stewart, 908 E. Stewart, and 536 N. 18th St, and currently 803 S 16th St. In the near future, the city plans to tear down 714 W. Jackson St., 800 W. Jackson St. and 629 W. Maple St.
Centerville Schools
Students returned to classes from winter break on Jan. 6, but teachers were back at work on Jan. 2 and 3, curriculum director Rhonda Raskie said.
Teachers heard from national speaker Marcia Tait who presented on strategies and activities with teachers to engage students’ thinking process.
She also shared the school board will have a meeting on their facility plan on Jan. 20. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. at Lakeview Elementary School.
Honey Creek Resort
Mallory Downs, Sales Manager at Honey Creek Resort State Park said about 800 went through the resort over Thanksgiving, an uptick from recent years that had seen between 300-400 the last two years.
On Jan. 18, the resort will host their annual Kids and the Creek event. The event features inflatables, face painting, indoor snowball fights, and a magic show as well as activities at the waterpark.
Main Street
Main Street Centerville Director Mary Wells said the organization will host its fifth annual Snowman Stroll on the Centerville Square on Saturday, as well as the winter farmer’s mark at the Ritz.
There is 33 businesses participating with the Snowman Stroll, which will feature bargains and window displays. The stroll is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wells said the organization just completed its annual accreditation process. She highlighted that from 2018 to 2019, the valuation of the square district increased from $10.3 million to $12 million.
Rathbun Lake
Lake levels are beginning to approach normal pool of 904 feet, John Pasa from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. He said as the lake approaches normal, they anticipate by Friday they will lower discharges to 11 cubic feet per second.
Crews are working on campsite maintenance, including replacing some rock. The Corps has 155 miles of boundary that need to be inspected on a rotation, and Pasa said that crews are taking advantage of the weather doing that.
Appanoose Economic Development
The AEDC is still without a director, but Brett Mihalovich said a steering committee is exploring ways to increase collaboration between AEDC, the Centerville-Rathbun Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and Centerville Main Street.
Chamber of Commerce
Mihalovich said that Christmas decorations will be coming down soon, with a date to be determined. He said the date will be announced as a call for volunteers on their Facebook page.