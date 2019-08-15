One of the two men that police charged with an April robbery of Yesway in Centerville was found not guilty by an Appanoose County Jury Thursday.
Chad Robert Short, 19, of Seymour, was acquitted of the three charges filed against him in connection with that April 18 reported robbery of the Yesway gas station in Centerville.
Short was charged with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent and carrying weapons. After the trial began Tuesday, a jury returned not guilty verdicts on all three charges Thursday.
The second suspect arrested for the reported robbery is being tried separately. Earl Edward Opperman, 29, of Centerville, faces charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a weapon by a felon and carrying weapons.
A jury trial for Opperman has been scheduled for Nov. 19. He has pled not guilty to all three charges.