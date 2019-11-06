A write-in candidate appears to have won the Mystic mayor’s race against another candidate on the ballot.
A Wednesday morning count of write-in candidates shows Carl Clark received 57 write-in votes for the Mystic Mayor seat. That’s more than the 38 votes John Hatfield, who was unopposed on the ballot received.
The results are unofficial until the county canvasses the results on Nov. 13.
Both incumbents to the Mystic City Council were re-elected, with three new members being added.
Debbis Waits and Brian Brown received 76 and 71 votes, respectively, in their bids for re-election. Three other two-year term seats up for grabs were filled by Tom Wendland, John Warnick and James Hatfield.
Rebecca Bills also ran and received 35 votes.