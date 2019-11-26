The woman who was severely injured in an Appanoose County last week has since died, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Cindy Montegna, of rural Moulton, died Monday at a Des Moines area hospital. The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said her death was a result of injuries she sustained in a rollover crash east of Centerville on Nov. 18.
Montegna was found outside of her vehicle in a ditch in the 25000 block of Highway 2 on the morning of Nov. 18. Authorities were called there at 7:49 a.m. for a vehicle accident, about two miles east of Centerville.
She was transported to MercyOne Centerville Medical Center by the Centerville Fire and Rescue ambulance. She was later transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say Montegna was driving westbound in the Malibu around a curve when she lost control and left the north side of the Highway. The vehicle began to roll, and Montegna was ejected from the vehicle.
The vehicle rolled and struck a utility pole and an embankment.