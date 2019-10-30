A winter weather advisory will go into effect for Appanoose County at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and continue through Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory Wednesday afternoon, as the first significant snowfall of the season is expected to begin Wednesday evening.
Tuesday brought the area its first measurable snow of less than an inch.
Snow totals had been forecast for between 1-3 inches, but the National Weather Service has now targeted an area of southeastern Iowa, including Appanoose County, they could expect to see between 2-4 inches.
Gusty northern winds are expected to accompany the snow, and could lead to some drifting, forecasters said.
Snow will begin to fall in the afternoon hours and continue through the early morning hours on Thursday.