A snow and ice storm is resulting in several closings and cancelations. Below is a summary:
SATURDAY, Jan. 18
Centerville Mike Halupnick Wrestling Invitational is canceled.
The city of Centerville is implementing a snow ordinance at 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday. During this period there will be no parking on any street within city limits. There will be an exception to this ordinance on the square from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting. During this period, citizens will be allowed to park their vehicles in their yards if there is no other alternative.
FRIDAY, Jan. 17
The Centerville City Hall will close at Noon on Friday.
The Appanoose County Courthouse will close at Noon on Friday.
The Centerville-Rathbun Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is closed.
The Drake Public Library will close at Noon on Friday.
Centerville Municipal Housing office is closing at Noon on Friday.
