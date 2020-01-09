Trash cans littered roadways Thursday afternoon, likely soon to be replaced with snow and plows.
No surprise to Iowans, surely, the temperatures in the 50s on Jan. 9 weren’t here to stay. Temperatures in the 50 degree range were compiled with winds in the 50 mph territory Thursday.
What’s next, though, could be a snap-of-the-fingers turn to colder weather and the first snowfall of 2020.
The National Weather Service is gaining confidence that two separate snowfall events could bring a considerable snow to southeast Iowa between Friday and Saturday.
The first event will be fairly insignificant, with less than an inch of snow forecast.
Saturday, on the other hand, is expected to bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow across Appanoose County. Areas closer to the Mississippi River could see close to a foot.
There is, as of Thursday afternoon, still some uncertainty in that forecast, the weather service said in their briefing to media.
“While confidence is relatively high in travel impacts, uncertainty still exists in exact amounts with each event,” forecasters from the Des Moines office wrote. “The main theme at this point is for motorists to anticipate slick and snow-covered roads with hazardous travel across southeast Iowa, but also continue to check in on the latest forecasts for more details on snow amounts each day as confidence increases when the event nears.”
Forecasters believe the event may start as rain Friday afternoon, but switch to snow by 5 p.m. Friday. Snow would continue to fall through Saturday morning, if the forecast holds. It would be the first snowfall since Dec. 16 and the fourth measurable snow of the season, according to National Weather Service climate records for Centerville.
Temperatures over this period will drop to 18 degrees Friday night and 11 degrees Saturday night.