Wayne County Hospital was recently nominated to the Des Moines Register as one of the best places to work in Iowa. After a robust survey of our employees and providers was obtained, they agreed.
"At the end of the day, it is the employees of Wayne County Hospital that make this a great place to work, so this award reflects them and the care they give to our patients, families and one another," said hospital CEO Daren Relph. "I am humbled to lead this great team of employees and proud that their hard work and commitment has been recognized in this way."
The recommendation from a WCH staff member to the Des Moines Register for recognition read: “Wayne County Hospital believes we are here to serve our patients and customers. We serve our community by providing a lifetime of care with dedication, skill and compassion. We demonstrate this by provid-ing the utmost care, courtesy, integrity and teamwork every day. Treating every interaction with our customers as the opportunity to give great and courteous care, something that they will remember, and leave with the comfort of knowing they had an excellent experience at Wayne County Hospital.”