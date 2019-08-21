The water in Centerville and Appanoose County is safe despite it’s taste and smell, officials say.
Rathbun Regional Water Association, which provides water to residents in Appanoose County as well as large portions of southern Iowa and northern Missouri, posted a notice to their website this week specifying the water is in fact safe to drink.
The notice came after resident’s concerns of water’s taste and smell, and the finding of toxic microcystin from blue-green algae blooms at Rathbun Lake, where RRWA distributes water from.
RRWA said the lake water contains geosmin and 2-methylisoborneol, which can cause an earthy taste and smell to water. However, the chemicals do not have any direct health impacts, they said in a notice to customers.
The taste will continue until the algae blooms in the lake lesson.
During water treatment by RRWA, some of the chemicals are removed but not all.
Centerville City Administrator Jason Fraser reported during Monday’s Appanoose County Board of Supervisors meeting that the water being distributed has been tasted and deemed safe.
Farm run off from heavy spring rains, followed by a period of no rain, have been blamed from the abundance of blue-green algae blooms at Rathbun Lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the beaches they manage at Buck Creek and Island View on Aug. 4. They were briefly re-opened for less than a day, before being closed again on Aug. 17.
Campsites, private marinas and lakeside businesses remain open.
The algae can cause health complications for humans depending on exposure, though the biggest concern is often with pets that ingest the harmful algae.