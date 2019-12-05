Wastewater treatment facilities in Centerville are due for an upgrade, but the cost is expected to have minimal, if any impact, to the city’s sewer bills.
Representatives from Fox Engineering presented their findings of a feasibility study that looked into updating or improving the two facilities, each nearing a half-century in age.
The firm also determined whether the city could afford to follow new guidelines from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as it relates to filtrating nitrogen and phosphorous from the wastewater runoffs it processes.
The council reached a consensus Monday during the meeting to help the firm wrap up mandatory reporting to the Iowa DNR. Fox Engineering will return in early 2020 and the city will begin moving forward with funding, designing, collecting bids and ultimately making a final decision on system improvements.
Council members seemed to favor a project path that would cost around $8.5 million, and help provide a future pathway to adhere to new DNR guidelines and also combine their two-facility wastewater treatment system into just one, larger site.
The recommendation agreed to by consensus would see new ultra-violent sanitation added to the wastewater treatment process by Oct. 2022. The project would also add a storage tank, replace some aging pumps, expand a storage basin and improve efficiencies.
Fox Engineering determining that eventually combining the two plants — likely leaving only the east-side wastewater plant operational — is a good goal that would be worthwhile, though a phased approach would be necessary as that project would carry a significant price tag of more than $23 million. The council’s selection of the more affordable $8.5 million option takes care of what will be required by the DNR and also keep the facilities running, but also sets the stage for ultimately completing a project to combine the facilities.
City administrator Jason Fraser said projections indicate that the city will be able to complete the $8.5 million project concept with little or no increase to local sewer bills.
The DNR is mandating that municipalities study their wastewater treatment processes to determine whether it is feasible for them to help filter out nitrogen and phosphorous. The effort comes amidst a new water quality effort that focuses on addressing issues that ultimately make it to the Gulf of Mexico, via the Mississippi River and its tributaries carrying runoff from upstream.
However, as Fox Engineering explained, there isn’t a hard requirement to implement the extra filtration efforts now. The DNR has developed a formula that compares sewer bills to the median household income of the particular municipality to determine affordability. In Centerville’s case, the formula will deem a larger project to increase nitrogen and phosphorous filtration aren’t feasible or affordable currently. The city will have to re-study every five years and submit a report to the DNR.
That could change should the Environmental Protection Agency or DNR bring a larger focus down the road, but that larger focus could also bring about more grant aid funding, Fox Engineering said. Additionally, the science and technology behind the filtration could become cheaper and more efficient down the road as more research efforts are focused on the problem. These factors led to their recommendation to approve the $8.5 million option, and leave nitrogen and phosphorous filtration to a project down the road.
In other action:
— The council discussed the status of a 28E management agreement for the area around the cabins owned by the Appanoose Conservation Foundation near Lelah Bradley Park. The cabins are on city-owned land. A condition of a pending lawsuit settlement between the foundation and the Appanoose County Conservation Board was that the county terminate its 28E agreement with the city for management of the cabin area.
While there’s no termination clause in the 28E agreement, Fraser said the mutual agreement should satisfy courts and that the 28E agreement can be terminated. The county conservation board would still continue to maintain the lower reservoir area.
The city will, on the interim, work on a memorandum of understanding with the foundation indicating the desire to eventually turn over management responsibilities of the cabin area to the foundation. However, before a formal agreement can be entertained, some issues regarding roadway easements, the future of the brush dump, the use of the AllPlay barn and future development plans must be worked out first, Fraser said.