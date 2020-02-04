Those who attended the Democratic Caucuses in Appanoose County Monday said their meetings ran fine. However, when it came time for precinct chairs to report results, things went awry.
Headlines from state and national media told a tale of failure on the part of the Iowa Democratic Party, which still has not reported results from Monday night's coveted caucus as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The results delay is, according to the party, due to a calculation glitch within the party's new results reporting app that hindered the party's ability to accurately report results from Monday night.
Caucus precinct officials, which are volunteers that run meetings at each precinct, then faced significant delays in attempting to report the results over jammed telephone lines.
The delay angered national TV commentators across the networks late into early Tuesday morning, with many calling into question whether Iowa should keep its status as the first step in a long line toward the parties selecting their Presidential candidates.
Locally, participants felt their meetings ran smoothly and it wasn't until they attempted to report results via the state Democratic party's mobile application.
"I think the caucusing worked fine," said Lisa Eddy, of Centerville, who attended Monday's caucus. "It's the reporting that failed. It's frustrating that all of the people who came to caucus didn't do anything wrong, but we're all being bashed for this reporting system failure."
Another said they felt sorry for their precinct captain, but said the paperwork from their site is in order.
"Our caucus went exactly as planned," said Claudia McCarthy, of rural Cincinnati. "All paperwork is in order. I feel bad for the chairman trying to report the numbers and unable to do that. This was a new app and should have had the kinks worked out before yesterday. There are other states using that same app so hopefully [they] will have it taken care of. It just makes Iowa look bad."
Through the delay, another caucus attendee said she would prefer the Democrats to take their time to get the results right.
"Technology fails it is what it is," said Lori Bogle, of Centerville. "I would rather we get it right than get it wrong. I always find it a very interesting process. I did my very small part and [am] proud that I did."
Another attendee, acknowledging the state party failed in their duty, encouraged Democrats to step up and continuing working.
"The state has screwed up, big time," said Patty Timmens, of rural Cincinnati. "But folks, let's move on. There is work to do. Keep talking to each other, find the person you want to support and do it. Every day. We are not done."
The Democratic Party said they ran quality control checks on the incoming data Monday night and immediately realized there were errors in the data being reported by their systems. They say the underlying reports are accurate, and that the issue was related to a coding problem within the results application they used.
"As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound," the Iowa Democratic Party said in a statement Tuesday morning. "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed. The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately."
State officials have also weighed in on the debacle.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, released a statement to clarify that while his office administers elections in the state, the individual parties manage the caucuses.
He also supported the party's efforts to take time to ensure the results are accurate.
"The accuracy of the Iowa Democratic Party’s vote totals is much more important than the timeliness of releasing the results," he said in a statement. "I am glad to hear they have a paper trail for their votes, just as we use paper ballots in all official elections in the State of Iowa. I support IDP while they take their time and conduct checks and balances to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the votes."
Monday night, a joint statement was released by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senators for Iowa Chuck Grassley and Join Ernst, all Republicans, all urging the party to take time to ensure accuracy.
"Iowa’s bipartisan first-in-the-nation status helped lead to the nomination of President Obama and has the full backing of President Trump," the three officials said in the joint statement. "The process is not suffering because of a short delay in knowing the final results. Iowans and all Americans should know we have complete confidence that every last vote will be counted and every last voice will be heard."
The Iowa Caucuses, long the first official race in a line of other caucuses and primaries to decide each party's presidential candidate, make Iowa a crucial state for candidates to gain support in the race early to build support.
With that importance comes a sizable economic impact as campaigns and media from around the world pile into hotels across the state covering campaign stops and the Caucuses.
Catch Des Moines, a convention and visitor's bureau for Iowa's capital city, estimates that the 2020 Caucuses would generate $11.3 million for the city of Des Moines alone in the week leading up to Monday's Caucus.
Local media get a significant kick as well, with candidates dropping more than $69 million prior to Monday's caucus to run several advertising campaigns, the Des Moines Register reported.
President Donald Trump, who won overwhelming support from Republicans Monday in Iowa, took to Twitter to support Iowa's continued role as the first presidential contest in the nation.
"It is not the fault of Iowa, it is the Do Nothing Democrats fault," he tweeted. "As long as I am President, Iowa will stay where it is. Important tradition!"